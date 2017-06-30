LAPD receives high-tech gloves to combat drug needle risk while patrolling LA's Skid Row

- A couple of photos, posted to Twitter by an LAPD Captain. The first - discarded hypodermic needles jammed into a tree at 6th and San Pedro. The second - a bucket with needles covering the bottom.

Cops who search homeless people or others on Skid Row, or search there property, are always cautious about getting stuck by an exposed needle and contracting Hepatitis C or HIV or some other disease.

An unfortunate reality. A pilot program funded by the Police Protective League is providing Skid Row patrol officers with heavy duty needle resistant gloves, that offer so much more protection than latex medical exam type gloves that are easily punctured.

“A great idea” says Joshua Ordonez, an LAPD ssergeant who supervises Skid Row patrol says, “It’s a real risk’’.

Of course in the past officers just used their own heavy duty gloves on the job, but this is at least recognition that a more formal protective process under way.

The idea is to provide them department wide…which probably should have and could have been done long ago.

