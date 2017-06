- A small plane has crashed on the Southbound 405 freeway, close to the John Wayne airport.

Just saw a plane just crash land on the 405 freeway right in front of me! Scariest thing I've ever seen! @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8x2OFjgli9 — Christian (@TubbyR) June 30, 2017

Two people were on the plane, but there are no word on injuries.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.