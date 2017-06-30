Masked men tie up, rob Arcadia couple inside their home

- A group of masked men tied up an Arcadia couple in their home and then robbed them, police said Friday.

The home invasion was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive, where the residents said three or four men entered their home and bound them, Arcadia police Sgt. John Bonomo reported.

The robbers stole items from the home and fled. One of the bound victims was able to get free after the suspects fled and called for help, Bonomo said.

One of the victims sustained minor injuries during the robbery but did not require medical attention, Bonomo added.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.