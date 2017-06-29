Dozens arrested, weapons seized in largest gang takedown in San Jacinto Valley's history

Federal and local law enforcement officers conducted a series of raids in Hemet early Thursday morning as part of a seven month crackdown on gangs and weapons activity.



Thursday was the culmination of 'Operation Valley Vigilance' where a total of 47 people were arrested and over 70 firearms were seized and 4 pounds of narcotics in Hemet, San Jacinto and surrounding areas.



58 residences were targeted in what law officials are calling the largest single-day joint takedown in the history of the San Jacinto Valley and southwest Riverside County.

