Two separate brush fires scorch hills of Calabasas, Malibu Canyon

- Two brush fires -- one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area broke out Thursday afternoon within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither immediately threatened structures.

One blaze -- dubbed the Stokes Fire -- was reported at 2:54 p.m. near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Some 30 to 50 acres were scorched, but the fire's forward progress was stopped, the department reported about 4:15 p.m.

#Stokes IC in Calabasas 3rd alarm 220 FF on scene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 29, 2017

Another brush fire was reported a short time later near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Pacific Coast Highway, in the unincorporated Topanga area.

That blaze -- called the Topanga Fire -- scorched about four acres and forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard about one-half mile from PCH, which remained open, authorities said.

Although both fires were in county fire department jurisdiction, the Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to Coastline Drive to protect homes.

