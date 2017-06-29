Global cyberattack strikes in SoCal, LA Port shut down for third day

A cyberattack that hit computers at various companies around the globe shut down the Port of Los Angeles' largest terminal for a third straight day today.

The shutdown of the APM Terminal, which is operated by Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, began about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Maersk gave an update earlier today on Twitter that said the company is "cautiously progressing towards technical recovery to ensure the issue remains contained. It is too early to give a timeline for normal state of business to

be restored.''

Phillip Sanfield, a spokesman for the Port of Los Angeles, stressed Wednesday that the port itself and its computers were not hit in the cyberattack and that the port's other seven terminals were operating normally.

The `Petya' ransomware attack hit businesses and government agencies in at least 65 countries, including the United States, according to National Public Radio. Maerk's operations have been impacted around the globe, not just at the Port of Los Angeles.

Rachel Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Port of Los Angeles, said Maersk had not yet said when the terminal may reopen and that a ship due to dock at the terminal was anchored near the port, with the crew awaiting instructions.

