'Saddle Up LA': Horseback trail ride in Griffith Park to benefit AIDS awareness

- Registration for the 12th Annual “Saddle Up LA,” an AIDS benefit horseback trail ride and country BBQ, is now open.

The event aims to raise $100,000 for AIDS awareness and increase funds for HIV services. Proceeds from the event support the work of nonprofit The Life Group LA, which aims to educate and provide emotional support for those affected by HIV and AIDS.

There are over 60,000 people living with HIV or AIDS in Los Angeles. Organizers say despite medical advances and promising new drug treatment options, the AIDS epidemic is not over.

The event is scheduled July 15 in Griffith Park, which will include plenty of horses to ride and a BBQ dinner.

Tickets for the Country BBQ are $50 per person and can be ordered here.

