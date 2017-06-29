Blaze near Camp Pendleton grows to 700 acres; 10 percent contained

- A 700-acre vegetation blaze that started near the northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County spread into San Clemente, where Orange County fire crews were staging Thursday to protect some neighborhoods under threat.

The blaze, which was reported about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday off Cristianitos Road, near the San Mateo Campground, was about 10 percent contained as of 11:30 a.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

"We still have some neighborhoods under threat, so we have plenty of resources in those neighborhoods to turn back any threat from the fire,'' Kurtz said.

The homes most at risk are located off of Avenida Vista Montana and Avenida La Pata in San Clemente, he said.

No structures had been damaged and no injuries reported as of late morning, according to Kurtz, who said 204 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

There's a light breeze, so the wind has not aided the fire's spread, he said. The flames were more "slope-driven,'' Kurtz said.

Avenida La Pata at Calle Iglesia was closed.

