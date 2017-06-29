Investigation underway after South Pasadena police involved in shooting in Burbank

- South Pasadena police Thursday were involved in a shooting in Burbank, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 8:35 a.m. at Broadway and Amherst Drive, according to the Burbank Police Department.

South Pasadena police were conducting an investigation in Burbank when the gunfire erupted, Burbank police said.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. A person was taken from the scene in an ambulance, according to a broadcast report.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

