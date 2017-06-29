Man found dead in house fire in Diamond Bar

- A man's body was found Thursday at the scene of a house fire in Diamond Bar.

Firefighters sent to the 23000 block of Wagon Trail Road at 4 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes and discovered the body, according to a county fire dispatcher.

The man's name was withheld, pending family notification. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

