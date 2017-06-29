Lamborghini smashes into parked cars in West Hollywood

- A Lamborghini apparently being driven at high speed crashed into some parked cars in early Thursday in West Hollywood, and authorities said its driver ran from the scene.

The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. at Genessee Avenue and Romaine Street, according to the sheriff's department. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

