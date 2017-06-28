Large police response to officer-involved shooting in Westlake district

- A suspect was shot and killed Wednesday night in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake district.



Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez would only confirm that an officer called for help about 7:10 p.m. in the area of Third and Witmer streets, but provided no additional details.

