Fountain Valley man arrested for sexual trafficking of a minor

- Detectives from the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 41-year-old Cory Nieto of Fountain Valley, on charges of sexual trafficking of a minor.



The investigation was led by detectives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations and the Los Angeles County Probation Department, assigned to the task force.

The investigation was initiated after it was discovered that Nieto had exploited a juvenile female, by arranging for her to perform commercial sex acts, from which he profited. The exploitation of the minor began in Los Angeles County.



During the investigation, detectives served two search warrants related to the case. Nieto was located and arrested during the service of a warrant at a residence in the 3500 block of La Palma Avenue in Anaheim. Investigators believe that the location was being used for commercial sex purposes and collected evidence from the location.



A second warrant was executed at a residence in the 11200 block of Bluebell Avenue, Fountain Valley which was listed as the primary residence of Nieto. An undetermined amount of U.S. currency was recovered from the location.



Nieto was booked at Norwalk Sheriff's Station for Human Trafficking of a Minor and his bail set at $185,000. Nieto was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the Clara Shortridge-Foltz Criminal Justice Center.



The Task Force is a collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement, social service agency and non-government and community-based organizations investigating and serving the needs of commercially exploited adults and minors victimized for the purpose of sex and labor.



