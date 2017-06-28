Lawsuit: Anaheim phone sex company violates minimum wage law

- An Anaheim phone sex company pays its performers below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour in violation of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, a chat line actor alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Anne Cannon of Orlando, Florida, contends in the proposed class-action complaint that Tele Pay USA misidentifies its employees as independent contractors and regularly withholds overtime and other pay.

Attempts to reach a Tele Pay representative were not immediately successful.

Cannon is seeking damages and compensation for unpaid wages.

In an advertisement on its website, the company promises new hires the opportunity to "make your own hours,'' "work for yourself'' and "never have to punch a time clock again.''

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.