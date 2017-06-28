New luxury hotel in Beverly Hills ranges from $800 to $20K a night

A new luxury hotel in Beverly Hills has rooms starting at a cool $800 and going up to $20,000.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills held its grand opening on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony that kicked off the celebratory event.

"The Waldorf Astoria of Beverly Hills is different in the sense of offering new luxury in Beverly Hills," said the hotel's managing director.

The Beverly Hills Hotel promises its guests a memorable and luxurious experience with fine French-American cuisine, over 160 rooms with 360 degree stunning views, and three cocktail lounges among other amenities.

The Waldorf Astoria is located on Wilshire Boulevard.