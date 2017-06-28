Multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Pacoima

By: Kelly Taylor

PACOIMA, Calif. (FOX 11) - Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash, including an ambulance carrying a patient, in Pacoima.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Osborne Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

