Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

- A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of a stretch of the San Diego (405) Freeway Wednesday morning in Van Nuys.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. between Victory Boulevard and Sherman Way, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

Major accident on 405-N between Victory Bl onramp + Sherman Way-E exit. 3 people in critical condition. Avoid area. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/x7hhJp3uUX — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 28, 2017

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash and an occupant from one of the involved vehicles was struck by a third vehicle at the scene, authorities said.

Three people were taken to hospitals in critical condition. A fourth person was treated for minor injuries.

Southbound lanes were re-opened shortly after the crash was reported, but northbound lanes remained closed, with one northbound lane opened at around 4 a.m.

