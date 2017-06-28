Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

Posted: Jun 28 2017 05:34AM PDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 05:39AM PDT

VAN NUYS (FOX 11 / CNS) - A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of a stretch of the San Diego (405) Freeway Wednesday morning in Van Nuys.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. between Victory Boulevard and Sherman Way, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash and an occupant from one of the involved vehicles was struck by a third vehicle at the scene, authorities said. 

Three people were taken to hospitals in critical condition. A fourth person was treated for minor injuries.

Southbound lanes were re-opened shortly after the crash was reported, but northbound lanes remained closed, with one northbound lane opened at around 4 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories