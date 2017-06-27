New Snapchat feature raises privacy concerns

- A new Snapchat feature allows people to quite literally follow your every move, and now some law enforcement agencies are warning parents to delete the app from their child's phone for fear of predators.



The feature is called SnapMap and it's included in the App's latest update.



It essentially broadcasts your exact location to anyone on your friends list every time you open the app, if you're not careful.



You can opt out of the feature by setting the app to "ghost mode", which reveals your location only to yourself, and not others.



FOX11 went down to Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica to ask Snapchat users what they think about the feature.



"I've used it just to see where my friends are but it's kind of creepy, cause like you can literally just see whatever you are," Zane said.



"If you zoom in too close it'll tell you what street you're on, and I kinda do find that a little bit creepy," Adrienne said.



"It's really creepy, but there's like this mode, ghost mode, where they can not see you, so I think that's good, but like its kind of creepy because you can see if your friends are all hanging out without you so that's kind of bad," Lola said.

