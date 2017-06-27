Downtown L.A. resident gets punched in face to draw attention to alleged crime

- Jacob Van Horn, a representative with the Downtown L.A. neighborhood council, confronted men he claims frequently sells drugs, capturing it all on Facebook Live.



"Excuse me, this boombox is is violation of noise ordinance - you need to turn it down. What are you guys doing here," said Van Horn



He says these men in the video have tried selling drugs to him before, and late at night, the Downtown streets become home to dozens of dealers.



He wanted to shed light on the alleged illegal activity.



"I intended to get injured that night," said Van Horn.



He did.



"What are you going to do if I put the camera on you? What are you going to do?" said Van Horn.



Jacob says one of the men slapped the phone out of his hand...shortly after, punching him in the head.



"I went downstairs looking to confront these dealers. It may not have been the smartest decision to make, but it was something that needed to be done," said Van Horn.



According to the L.A. Downtown News, crime in the Downtown area jumped 52% in 2015, but violent crime came down 4.4 percent last year.



Still to many residents here, crime here feels higher than it ever has been.



"It's gone up, you hear it, you see it, people are offering things," said Enrique Gomboa.



The way the laws are now, people are getting away with drug crimes because they're considered "misdemeanor," said Leo Lovato.



Jacob says it's been several weeks since he instigated the fight, and already, his actions have sparked conversation...which is exactly what he intended.



"We may not have had CD 14 and we may not have had the city attorney going on the record saying, 'this is a major problem we need to address," said Lovato.

