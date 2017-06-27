Body of 17-year-old found in converted garage fire in Hyde Park

FOX 11 photo.

- The body of a 17-year-old boy was found Tuesday at the scene of a fire that damaged a detached converted garage in the Hyde Park area in which he and three other people were living, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 4800 block of Crenshaw Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes and discovered the teen dead, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

#BREAKING body of teen found in detached garage after firefighters battle Hyde Park house fire.. ATF and others on scene @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/YJeDv5z97V — Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) June 27, 2017

A 22-year-old man, believed to be the teen's brother, was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke exposure and was in good condition, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

