Body of 17-year-old found in converted garage fire in Hyde Park

Posted: Jun 27 2017 01:13PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 01:16PM PDT

LOS ANGELES (FOX 11 / CNS) - The body of a 17-year-old boy was found Tuesday at the scene of a fire that damaged a detached converted garage in the Hyde Park area in which he and three other people were living, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 4800 block of Crenshaw Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes and discovered the teen dead, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

A 22-year-old man, believed to be the teen's brother, was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke exposure and was in good condition, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

