LA ranks number 6 for worst drivers in the country

- A new survey finds drivers in Los Angeles rank in the top 10 for worst drivers in the country.

According to data gathered by QuoteWizard, LA is the 6th worst in the U.S. when it comes to accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. LA's ranking was hurt by some of the highest accident and DUI rates in the country, according to QuoteWizard.

QuoteWizard, an insurance comparison marketplace, used more than 2 million data points from users on its website in 2016 to rank the 75 most populous city metro areas in the country.

Sacramento took the top spot for worst drivers, followed by Salt Lake City, UT; Riverside, CA; Richmond, VA; and San Diego.

Detroit, MI earned the top spot with the best drivers in the country according to the website's data.

