Last call at 4 a.m.? Protest planned against later 'closing time' outside LA City Hall

- Should the last call for alcohol be extended to 4 a.m. in California?

A protest was planned Tuesday against Senate Bill 384, which would give bars, nightclubs and restaurants the ability to serve drinks until 4 a.m. instead of the current time of 2 a.m.

It would not force all communities to extend the hours, but gives them the choice to do so.

The California Senate previously voted to pass the landmark bill. It now has to pass the Assembly and be signed by Governor Jerry Brown.

Critics say the bill puts alcohol revenue ahead of public safety.

