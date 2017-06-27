Sewage spill closes beaches near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach

- City officials ordered all beaches in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach to be closed Tuesday due to a 7,500-gallon sewage spill.

The sewage was discharged into Alamitos Bay from the east side of the bay at Basin 1, prompting City Health Officer Anissa Davis to call for the closure.

Environmental health specialists from the Long Beach Health Department have taken samples at all potentially impacted areas, said Kerry Gerot of the city of Long Beach.

The cause of the spill was under investigation.

Beaches in Alamitos Bay closed to swimmers due to a sewage spill. Earliest they will reopen is tomorrow. @FOXLA @LongBeachCity pic.twitter.com/KHBrDOztbd — Sandra Endo (@sandraendotv) June 27, 2017

"All Alamitos Bay and Colorado Lagoon swimming areas will remain closed to bodily water contact until laboratory results demonstrate the water to be safe for swimming and Long Beach Health Officials re-open the beaches,'' Gerot said.

The latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality is available by calling the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or online.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.