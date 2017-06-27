Sewage spill closes beaches near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach

Posted: Jun 27 2017 05:16AM PDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 06:49AM PDT

LONG BEACH (FOX 11 / CNS) - City officials ordered all beaches in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach to be closed Tuesday due to a 7,500-gallon sewage spill.

The sewage was discharged into Alamitos Bay from the east side of the bay at Basin 1, prompting City Health Officer Anissa Davis to call for the closure.

Environmental health specialists from the Long Beach Health Department have taken samples at all potentially impacted areas, said Kerry Gerot of the city of Long Beach.

The cause of the spill was under investigation.

"All Alamitos Bay and Colorado Lagoon swimming areas will remain closed to bodily water contact until laboratory results demonstrate the water to be safe for swimming and Long Beach Health Officials re-open the beaches,'' Gerot said.

The latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality is available by calling the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or online.

