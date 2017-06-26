Police looking for more victims of Uber driver who allegedly assaulted passenger

- LAPD detectives have arrested an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.



This is 46-year-old Alaric Spence he's accused of picking up a woman from downtown L.A. early last Friday morning to take her to Hollywood.



At some point she passed out possibly from too much alcohol.



That's when police say the suspect drove to a motel in North Hollywood, rented a room, carried her inside and assaulted her.



She called police when she woke up the next day.



Detectives believe Spence may have assaulted other victims.



His car is a 2015 silver Nissan Sentra with an Uber sticker.

Spence is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

