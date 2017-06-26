'Manzanita' wildfire scorches 1200 acres south of Beaumont

- Firefighters working in high temperatures are battling a wildfire in the Beaumont area of Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The fire started just after 3:00p.m. on Monday and quickly grew to over 1,200 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The flames and smoke have caused nearby State Route 79 to be closed in the area.

The fire was caused by a single car collision, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

An evacuation warning was issued as of 6:30 p.m. for Highland Home Road east to Highway 243, which includes the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

