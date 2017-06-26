Suspicious fire burns 2 vacant buildings at Rancho Los Amigos Rehab Center in Downey

- Arson investigators are on site at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey after a suspicious fire sweeps through two vacant buildings Monday morning.



Firefighters arrived on scene about 2:30 a.m. to find the two vacant buildings in flames.



It took firefighters about 90 minutes to put out the fire.



A smaller building collapsed on itself.

The two structures were among several vacant buildings once used by the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center but are now owned by the county.



Rancho Los Amigos hospital currently specializes in rehab for patients with brain injuries.



It first opened in 1888 to serve farming families who could not afford medical services for the homeless and mentally ill.



But here's the interesting thing about Rancho Los Amigos.



It has a reputation for being one of the most haunted places in Southern California.



Much of the complex fell into disrepair during the 1980's.



Some of the buildings once housed asylum patients and some people claim they've seen faces and bodies in the windows.



Others say they've seen lights mysteriously turn on and off.

Now that's spooky.

