Walt Disney's Disneyland map fetches $708,000 at auction

- Walt Disney's "presentation map," which the late animation entrepreneur drew in the 1950s to attract investors to the idea for his legendary theme park "Disneyland," sold for $708,000 at an auction of Disney memorabilia on Sunday.

The price set a record for a Disney map and was among the highest ever paid for a piece of Disney ephemera at auction, organizers said. Still, it fell short of the predicted $900,000.

"After some pretty exciting bidding, the map sold for $708,000, making it the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold," said Mike Van Eaton, co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries.

"We are beyond thrilled that the map will continue to be appreciated and cherished just like it has been for all these years," he said.

