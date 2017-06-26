Man reports being kidnapped, robbed by 2 men in Hollywood

- Two men were in custody Monday after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man overnight in Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called around 3 a.m. to a possible kidnapping. The victim told officers that two Hispanic males kidnapped him and drove him to 2722 Crestmoore Place near Eagle Rock, where they stole money from his bank accounts and reportedly claimed they were calling additional people to kill him.

The victim stayed in communication with officers through text messages and iPhone pings, authorities said.

Officers with the LAPD Hollywood Division were able to locate the victim and suspects at a Jack in the Box near Eagle Rock Boulevard.

Two men were taken into custody, and the incident remained under investigation.

