Man in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera

- A deputy-involved shooting Monday in Pico Rivera left a man in custody and three deputies with minor injuries, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Rosemead boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire, but was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared for booking on an unspecified crime.

The man may have been driving erratically in a parking lot prior to being taken into custody, according to a report from the scene.

