Burglar shot breaking into home in Castaic, authorities say

- A homeowner shot a suspected burglar early Monday in Castaic as the man allegedly tried to break into the residence.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. on Ridge Route Road. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old John Velasquez, parked his truck along the road blocking the driveway to the home.

After walking about a quarter of a mile down to the property, deputies said the suspect started slamming on the windows startling the homeowner.

After calling 911, the homeowner warned the suspect she had dogs on the property and was armed. Authorities said he did not give up, and at one point, kicked in the back door.

Deputies said she then fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery, authorities said.

The homeowner, who lives on the property by herself and also runs a canine training camp, told deputies there was no connection to the intruder.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department called the home invasion in the remote area a mystery, and said had she not been armed, the outcome could have been much worse for her.

