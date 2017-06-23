Basketball star dies of cancer before high school graduation

Ryse Williams, a basketball standout at Redondo High School, passed away from a rare form of cancer just one day before graduation.

Williams, who died Thursday, was #0 and he was Bay Leagues 2017 Most Valuable Player.

He averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds a game and was headed to Loyola Marymount in the fall.

But he succumbed to a rare aggressive form of cancer that didn't respond well to chemotherapy. He was hospitalized a little more than a week ago.

His coach at Redondo High describes him as the face of the team and said he had been in the gym daily since the end of the season preparing for his freshman year at LMU.

LMU coach Mike Dunlap tweeted "forever a lion," calling Williams exemplary.