Basketball star dies of cancer before high school graduation
Ryse Williams, a basketball standout at Redondo High School, passed away from a rare form of cancer just one day before graduation.
Williams, who died Thursday, was #0 and he was Bay Leagues 2017 Most Valuable Player.
He averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds a game and was headed to Loyola Marymount in the fall.
But he succumbed to a rare aggressive form of cancer that didn't respond well to chemotherapy. He was hospitalized a little more than a week ago.
His coach at Redondo High describes him as the face of the team and said he had been in the gym daily since the end of the season preparing for his freshman year at LMU.
LMU coach Mike Dunlap tweeted "forever a lion," calling Williams exemplary.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.