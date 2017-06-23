Suspect dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting; video captures gunfire

- An armed suspect died at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood, police said Friday.

Shots were fired at 7245 Hillside Ave. at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, a Los Angeles Police Department dispatcher reported, though it wasn't immediately clear if the suspect was firing at officers or civilians.

The dispute at the location involved an armed man and his roommates, according to reports from the scene.

The suspect was given several commands to drop his weapon, then an officer-involved occurred, leaving the suspect injured, according to the LAPD's Hollywood Division, but police said it wasn't immediately clear if the suspect was wounded by gunfire or injured from something else.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, police told reporters at the scene.

Police didn't immediately disclose what prompted officers to fire. No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

