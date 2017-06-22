LAPD cadet scandal continues: Officer arrested for underage sex with cadet

Related Headlines 4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft

- A 10-year veteran Los Angeles police officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was a member of the LAPD's troubled youth cadet program.

Officer Robert Cain, 31, was personally arrested around 11 a.m. by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck at the 77th Street Division station, where Cain is assigned. The arrest is the latest scandal to rock the

cadet program, which was shaken last week with the arrest of seven juvenile participants stemming from the theft of three police cruisers.

The 15-year-old girl involved in the alleged sexual relationship with Cain is one of the seven cadets who were arrested, according to the chief.

Beck said the relationship between Cain and the 15-year-old girl appeared to be short-lived, occurring "within the past month," but he said investigators were still looking through phone records and social media.

"I believe the cadet has only been with the department for a few months," Beck said.

The chief said the relationship appeared to be "consensual," but added that a 15-year-old girl cannot legally give consent. Beck said he made the arrest personally to send a message about the severity of the situation.

"I told him, `You're under arrest for unlawful sex with a minor,"' he said. Investigators learned about the alleged illicit relationship when they reviewed text messages on the arrested teen's cell phone, Beck said.

On Tuesday, Beck announced the arrests of four additional juvenile cadets, bringing to seven the number who have been nabbed in connection with the theft of a trio of police cruisers, two of which were involved in pursuits

that ended in crashes last week.

Three cadets were arrested at the end of the pursuits the night of June 14. Police recovered the two cruisers involved in the chases, then found a third parked nearby.

Of the seven arrested cadets, six were assigned to the 77th Street Division program and one was assigned to Pacific Division. Beck last week suspended the cadet program at those two divisions.

Beck, speaking at a Police Commission meeting Tuesday, said the arrested cadets on a number of occasions impersonated police officers and initiated traffic stops of motorists, although no one who was pulled over was handcuffed, had force used on them or was issued a citation.

The cadet program has more than 2,300 active participants, and Beck continued to express support for the program. He said he still plans to attend the program's graduation ceremony this Saturday, and he encouraged the media and public to attend "so they can see the other 2,200 cadets who so well served this city and are such good examples of young people in Los Angeles."

An LAPD supervisor doing inventory discovered that a squad car was missing from the 77th Street station on June 14, and the investigation quickly identified a female cadet caught on camera driving it off the lot, Beck said

last week.

Police spotted two squad cars driving in tandem around 9:35 p.m. that night near the 77th Street station, leading to the chases.

One of the cruisers crashed in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets, where the driver was taken into custody, police said. The driver of the other stolen cruiser crashed into a vehicle at Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue,

and that driver was also was taken into custody.

During one of the pursuits, an officer crashed into a civilian vehicle near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Broadway, but no one was seriously injured.

Investigators believe the cadets used their knowledge of the LAPD's computer inventory system to check the vehicles out under the name of a sergeant who was on vacation, Beck said.

The chief also said he "was not sure" how long the cars had been missing, but one of them may have been gone for two weeks.

The LAPD has more than 1,800 black-and-white squad vehicles but they are not all used every day, and because of the suspects' familiarity with the computer system, they were able to conceal the thefts, Beck said.

The vehicles were taken from 77th Street Division Station and the Central Division.

Beck also said last week that the suspects were in possession of some LAPD equipment, including radios and a bullet-proof vest, although no firearms are believed to be missing.

