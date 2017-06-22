Shake Shack opening at LAX next week

- Shake Shack is opening a new location in Los Angeles-- at LAX.

The burger restaurant is arriving in Delta terminal 3 on June 28. The LAX Shack will serve breakfast and the usual Shake Shack classics every day from 4:30AM-12AM.

