Shake Shack opening at LAX next week

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 22 2017 02:05PM PDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 02:05PM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Shake Shack is opening a new location in Los Angeles-- at LAX.

The burger restaurant is arriving in Delta terminal 3 on June 28. The LAX Shack will serve breakfast and the usual Shake Shack classics every day from 4:30AM-12AM.

 

 

