Montebello mail carrier honored for 1 million miles of accident-free driving

- Ralph Ortiz, a Montebello U.S. Postal Service city letter carrier, was honored Thursday for more than 35 years and one million miles of accident-free driving.

To put it into perspective, Ortiz has driven the equivalent of 40 times around the globe without ever leaving the city limits. He's never had as much as a fender-bender or single preventable accident.

The 61-year-old credits his impressive driving record to being constantly alert behind the wheel and anticipating the actions of other drivers, as well as looking ahead, checking mirrors and following the rules of the road.

Ortiz told FOX 11 he's looking forward to the next million miles -- accident free.

He was presented with a plaque from the Safety Council and automatic membership in the prestigious National Safety Council "Million Mile Club." The million-mile award is a lifetime enrollment, and it is given to drivers who have accumulated one million miles or 30 years of driving without being involved in a preventable motor vehicle accident.

According to the National Safety Council, it takes approximately 30 years to accumulate one million miles.

