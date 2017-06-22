Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale

- A male suspect was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning in Palmdale.

The shooting was reported at 3:47 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Authorities did not immediately say what prompted deputies to fire on the suspect.

Deputies were working to break up a party when a dog attacked them, a news videographer reported from the scene, adding that the suspect was the dog's owner.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Navarro-Suarez said.

