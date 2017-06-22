Woman arrested in Van Nuys after high-speed chase in alleged stolen car

- A woman led officers on a half-hour chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday, struck a patrol vehicle and injured an officer before she was arrested in Van Nuys, police said.

The chase began about 2:15 a.m. in the area of Nordhoff Street and Sepulveda Boulevard when officers attempted to stop the woman on suspicion that she was driving a stolen vehicle.

WILD #pursuit comes to a crashing end in Van Nuys. One @LAPDwestvalley officer injured when suspect hit him w/stolen car. Live on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/7EZCr9ndqB — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 22, 2017

During the chase, she came to a sudden stop and, as officers were exiting their vehicle, she backed up at a high speed and crashed into the patrol car, said Sgt. Ron Fisher of the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Division.

The officer was taken to a hospital. No medical update was immediately provided.

The woman eventually stopped in the area of Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street. She stuck herself outside the sunroof and was smoking a cigarette, refusing to comply with officers' demands, before she was forced out of the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

