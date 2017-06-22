Woman arrested in Van Nuys after high-speed chase in alleged stolen car

By: Gigi Graciette, Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 22 2017 05:30AM PDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:40AM PDT

VAN NUYS (FOX 11 / CNS) - A woman led officers on a half-hour chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday, struck a patrol vehicle and injured an officer before she was arrested in Van Nuys, police said.

The chase began about 2:15 a.m. in the area of Nordhoff Street and Sepulveda Boulevard when officers attempted to stop the woman on suspicion that she was driving a stolen vehicle.

During the chase, she came to a sudden stop and, as officers were exiting their vehicle, she backed up at a high speed and crashed into the patrol car, said Sgt. Ron Fisher of the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Division.

The officer was taken to a hospital. No medical update was immediately provided.

The woman eventually stopped in the area of Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street. She stuck herself outside the sunroof and was smoking a cigarette, refusing to comply with officers' demands, before she was forced out of the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories