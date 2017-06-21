Man caught at Metro station carrying high-powered weapons, ammo

- A man who was caught urinating at a Metro Gold Line station in Pasadena today was found to be carrying a loaded high-powered weapon and an array of ammunition, sheriff's officials said.

According to the sheriff's department, the man was spotted Wednesday afternoon urinating in public at the Sierra Madre station. When he was contacted by sheriff's Transit Policing Division deputies, they discovered he

was carrying a "loaded, high-powered firearm,'' the use of which is restricted to law enforcement personnel, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell was expected to release details of the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

The man's name was not immediately released.

In addition to the firearm, the man was also carrying "two loaded high-capacity magazines, a suppressor and other dangerous items,'' sheriff's officials said.

