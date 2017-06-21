Police seek help in finding sexual predator in Manhattan Beach

- Police today sought public help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan Beach last weekend.

The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Saturday as the woman walked to her car, which was parked in the 800 block of Ardmore Avenue, said Manhattan Beach police Sgt. Tim Zins.

"As she approached her car, she was approached from behind by a male suspect,'' Zins said. "The suspect knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The victim fought off the suspect, suffering injuries.''

The man ran away toward Valley Drive, Zins said. He was described as Hispanic, about 30-years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call Manhattan Beach police at (310) 802-5171.

