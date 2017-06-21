Puppy saved from 133-degree car in Riverside

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 21 2017 02:28PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 02:30PM PDT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (FOX 11) - A puppy was rescued from inside a sweltering car Wednesday in Riverside, on the second day of a heat wave. 

Riverside County Department of Animal Services posted about the rescue on Twitter.

Officials said the pup was rescued from inside a car in downtown Riverside where the temperature inside the car had reached a whopping 133°.

The department also shared a photo showing the temp inside the hot car. 

 

