Puppy saved from 133-degree car in Riverside

- A puppy was rescued from inside a sweltering car Wednesday in Riverside, on the second day of a heat wave.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services posted about the rescue on Twitter.

Officials said the pup was rescued from inside a car in downtown Riverside where the temperature inside the car had reached a whopping 133°.

Registered Veterinary Technician Tonya Buenrostro comforts pup left inside hot car. Pup survived 133-degree temp. pic.twitter.com/Cb7ygzgJak — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 21, 2017

The department also shared a photo showing the temp inside the hot car.

This was temperature reading after we saved puppy from hot car in downtown Riverside this morning. pic.twitter.com/Y9KkETsgEq — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 21, 2017

