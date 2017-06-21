Group pushes Los Angeles to join Culver City lawsuit against FAA's new navigational system

- Residents in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles were pushing back Wednesday against a new navigational system recently implemented by the FAA.

"NextGen" is a nationwide navigational system that guides airplanes to their destinations. The satellite-based program is considered a major upgrade from the previous land-based systems.

The FAA said the new flight paths do not conflict with federal, regional, state or local land use, and noise levels will not exceed restrictions. The system virtually creates lanes for air traffic where activity had been relatively low before.

"There's essentially a freeway in the sky flying directly over our houses," said Jim Mangia, who opposes the FAA's new navigational system. "Every two to three minutes a plane flying below 4,000 feet is flying over our neighborhood, spewing pollution and making horrible noise, shaking our windows"

Residents complaining of more noise, pollution and planes flying at a lower altitude are urging the City of Los Angeles to take legal action.

Culver City, Newport Beach and Orange County have filed lawsuits against the FAA.

A community meeting was planned for Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at El Pugarcito De America Bar and Grill on 4000 W. Washington Boulevard.

The new navigation affects 21 airports in the Southland, including LAX and John Wayne Airport.

