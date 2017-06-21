Sheriff's deputies looking for owner of dog found in stolen car

- Sheriff's deputies in Compton are looking for the owner of an "amazing dog" that was found in the backseat of a stolen vehicle.

The Compton Sheriff's station posted photos on Facebook of one of their deputies and the cute bull dog.

In the post they write, "We took the dog to the station and gave her water, food, and much love. Animal control will determine if the dogs owner can be located, if not the dog will be well taken care of by a caring capable bull dog owner."

