Man killed, 13-year-old wounded in shooting at red light in El Monte

- A man was killed and a boy was wounded in a shooting in El Monte, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Garvey and Durfee avenues, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting El Monte police with the investigation.

The victims were traveling as rear passengers in a vehicle with two females. They were stopped at a red light on Durfee Avenue when a gray compact sedan pulled alongside them and words were exchanged between the occupants of the two vehicles, Schrader said.

During the altercation, the driver of the gray sedan exited and fired multiple rounds into the rear of the victims' vehicle before re-entering his vehicle and fleeing the scene, Schrader said.

The man and boy were struck by the gunfire but the females were unharmed and being interviewed by investigators, Schrader said.

The female driver drove the victims to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the boy was in stable condition, she said.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear. The man is believed to be in his 20s and the boy is 13 years old, according to reports from the scene.

