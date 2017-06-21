Firefighters rescue animals from burning pet shop in South Los Angeles

- Firefighters rescued dozens of animals from a burning pet shop Wednesday in South Los Angeles.

The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Ramirez Pet Shop in the 4700 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Dozens of animals, including birds, guinea pigs and turtles in cages and tanks lined the street outside the shop, according to news outlets. The owner of the shop told the news station all the animals were expected to be OK.

The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes and the cause was under investigation.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.