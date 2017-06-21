Elderly couple escapes just before gas line explosion at Woodland Hills home

- An elderly couple escaped just in time before a gas line explosion rocked their Woodland Hills home.

At least one explosion was reported at the two-story home at 4955 Marmol Drive, south of Ventura Boulevard, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department, who said the fire broke out about 7:40 p.m.

It took 59 firefighters an hour and 50 minutes to knock down the blaze due to the continued burning gas line, Bastman said.

The house was engulfed in flames after reports of an initial explosion. The gas line was shut down by Southern California Gas, she said.

An independent contractor was doing sewer work when it hit and damaged a natural gas service line, causing the explosion, according to Chris Gilbride of Southern California Gas.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was standing next to the home just seconds before the explosion. The quick-thinking employee rushed them to the street before the explosion.

Thanks to quick thinking + good training of @socalgas employee senior couple saved seconds before gas explosion. We're live on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/5D13huWzVq — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 21, 2017

No injuries were reported.

