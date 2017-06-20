Activist targets sanctuary city debate in Huntington Park

-

Two groups with very different views on sanctuary cities clashed outside Huntington Park City Hall on Wednesday evening.

“If you are going to come with hateful rhetoric try to cause division with the members and try to disrupt city council meeting we have a problem with that,” Alex Sanchez, Huntington Park, resident.

The outrage stems from a ballot initiative filed with the city on Monday.

Joseph Turner with the group American Children First is behind the plan to repeal the city’s utility user tax It would defund a large part of Huntington Park’s budget - why? because Turner doesn’t agree with sanctuary city policies.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good response from the residents,” Turner said. “From the activists, they are not too happy, they want to keep taxing the residents and they want to keep the funds coming into the government and I don’t want to do that.”

Huntington Park neighbors filled the city council on Wednesday night to speak out against Turner’s plan.

Joseph Moreno, 12, the son of an immigrant said, “people are just coming here to find the American dream, but when they come here they find people screaming in their faces saying go back to where you came from.”

Turner and his supporters were in the chambers too.

Many neighbors criticized Turner’s Torrance based organization for meddling in Huntington Park politics.

“We will continue to be here and we will continue to come until these people stop harassing the citizens of Huntington Park,” one woman said.

“I think it’s the height of hypocrisy to call me an outsider when these sanctuary cities are allowing illegal residents - the very definition of outsiders - to live in their community without any fear of retribution or consequence for breaking the law,” Turner said.