Workplace warnings issued as the heat wave rolls through SoCal

- The heat wave rolls on -- as we roll into the sweltering days of summer. Now companies like Amazon and state health officials are taking action to protect employees from extreme heat -- inside the workplace.

Amazon is a workforce leader in the Inland Empire now. But to get a job at Amazon, you'll be warned that workplace temps ‘may exceed’ 90-degrees.

It's actually posted on the job applications.

We sent our Logan Byrnes to look into it.

One of the hottest days of the year so far, and a viewer brought it to our attention that if you want to work at one of these Amazon Fulfillment warehouses. You need to be prepared to work in temps which could be 90-degrees.. or even higher on occasion.

Amazon says the language in the application is to provide transparency to potential employees because on occasion the loading dock areas can get hot on days like today.

Lauri Sari works at the Redlands facility. "If they're telling you ahead of time then that's something to consider, but I think Amazon is very good with their people. This is a very nice facility. It's air conditioned its tolerable. They have water everywhere."

But that got us thinking, is working indoors in over 90-degree heat a violation of labor laws? Cal OSHA says no.

In fact, the state currently has no regulations for indoor heat.

But a new law directs Cal/OSHA to draft and propose heat illness and injury prevention standards for indoor workplaces by 2019.

A proposed draft looks at indoor temperatures which exceed 90-degrees or where employees perform moderate, or heavy work and the temperature exceeds 80-degrees.

Something that will apply to all indoor work places, not just Amazon.

In a statement...Amazon says it invested $52-million dollars to retrofit all their fulfillment centers with air conditioning and all new fulfillment centers are built with air conditioning units, including those in Southern California.

