Ken gets a makeover: New dolls feature different skin tones, body types and hairstyles

El Segundo-based Mattel on Tuesday unveiled 15 new Ken dolls featuring three body types -- slim, broad and original -- and a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and fashion looks as part of an expanded Barbie Fashionistas line.

In 2016, the toymaker introduced three new Barbie body types -- tall, curvy and petite -- along with new skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles, fashions and accessories.

"By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,'' said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of the Barbie brand.

"Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world,'' she said.

Buyers can choose Ken dolls with three body types, seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and modernized fashions, ranging from casual business attire to athletic wear.

The brand is also introducing 25 additional diverse Barbie dolls, according to McKnight.

