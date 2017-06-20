Carjacking suspect fatally shot by police after chase in South Gate

- A carjacking suspect was shot to death at the end of a police chase Tuesday in South Gate and a woman was injured when the SUV the suspect was driving crashed into her car.

Police said the suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s, had been driving a Honda Pilot SUV that was carjacked in the South Los Angeles area. Officers tried to pull it over around 8 a.m., but the motorist kept going and crashed into the woman's car and about three parked vehicles near Santa Ana Street and California Avenue.

The SUV appeared to knock down a streetlight pole before coming to rest.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the SUV and ran into an alley, with police in pursuit. A confrontation ensued, and police fatally shot the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. There were no reports of any officers being injured.

The shooting scene is on the border between South Gate and Hawaiian Gardens.

