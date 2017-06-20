Daycare run at LA house where cocaine was sold: officials

- LA City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Tuesday that he'll be filing a narcotics abatement suit against the owners of a Highland Park home operating as an unlicensed daycare center and cocaine dispensary.

Feuer held a news conference along with representatives from the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services and the L.A. Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force.

An owner of the Highland Park home, Felipe Talamante, 48, is accused in a federal complaint of trying to sell 20 kilograms of cocaine ``direct from Mexico'' to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent on May 25, the

Los Angeles Times reported. Talamante boasted to a confidential informant that he had 20 kilograms of cocaine worth about $430,000 ready to sell, the criminal complaint shows. The informant then allegedly connected Talamante with the undercover agent.

When the men met to make the sale, authorities noticed that several children were playing in the front yard, according to documents cited by The Times. One 2-year-old child was picked up from the home while the drug order

was being placed, and officers conducting surveillance ``observed children of all ages being picked up and dropped off at Felipe’s residence,'' the criminal complaint said.

A child’s mattress was found in the same room as the cocaine, and children were seen playing on the patio during drug deals, authorities said, according to The Times.

Federal agents arrested Talamante on suspicion of being in possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He’s being held in federal custody and scheduled to be arraigned July 16, The Times reported.



Talamante’s home, meanwhile, is subject to civil action. Feuer's nuisance abatement lawsuit asks a judge to declare the property a public nuisance and to take it away from Talamante, who could then be banned from the

property for a year.

The suit also seeks to keep Talamante from operating any day care center in the city and force him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines and penalties, The Times reported. The property would then be sold at auction with the proceeds going toward rehabilitating the location.

Police previously arrested Talamante at the same home in 2015 -- also for possessing 20 kilograms of cocaine, according to the city attorney’s office.

